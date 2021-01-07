Pensa Bio’s mixture of toasted biological seeds (Mix Semi Tostati Biologici) has been recalled by the health authorities because of possible contamination with ethylene oxide.

Ethylene oxide is a pesticide that might have been used to control certain organisms in sesame seeds exported from India.

Such use of ethylene oxide is not approved.

The affected product comes in 250gr packs and its durability date is May 4, 2021. Its lot number is TMC04/05/2021.