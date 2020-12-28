The health authorities are warning people not to consume toasted sesame seed oil by Arche because of possible pesticide contamination.

In a statement on Monday the Environmental Health Directorate said the oil is sold in 145ml bottles and was produced under lot number N282. It expires on February 28 of 2021.

It had transpired that the chemical ethylene oxide might have been used to control certain organisms in sesame seeds exported from India. Such use of ethylene oxide is not approved by European authorities, it said.

More information on 2133 7333 or mhi@gov.mt