Collaborative music project Todamusica has just released its latest release, Outta Control, which features artist Rikki Lee on vocals.

Todamusica combines renowned guitarist David Cassar Torreggiani and award-winning DJ and producer Toby Farrugia.

Each release features a different artist on vocals, with each one coming from different musical backgrounds.

Rikki Lee has become a well-known name for those involved in the music industry, having collaborated on various music productions both locally and internationally.

Both artists behind Todamusica have worked with multiple artists throughout their careers. So this was an effortless collaboration.

Recent releases included collaborations with vocalists Juno Valdez and Ophidian.

Outta Control is yet another dance hit from Todamusica which will surely get you into the summer vibe, craving days by the pool or beach soaking up the sun.