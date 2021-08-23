Todamusica are back with yet another collaboration.

Cool shade is the latest track to be released, this time round, they collaborated with vocalist Desi Campbell.

Desi has been on the music scene for over 30 years, a career which has seen him perform not only in Malta but across the UK, Europe, Asia and the USA performing with many internationally renowned artists, including Aretha Franklin, Paul Weller, Errol Brown, Was [Not Was] Floy Joy & Everyday People.

His unique and versatile voice together with his charisma has brought a feel-good vibe to the track which was lyrically written by Desi himself.

Music is by David Cassar Torreggiani and production is by Toby Farrugia @Tobymusic Productions.

Desi Campbell official Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/desicampbell.official.

Todamusica official Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/todamusicaofficial/.