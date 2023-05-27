Images of a massive cooking oil spill on a Marsa Junction flyover feature prominently in Saturday’s local newspapers.

Times of Malta features a photo of the flyover clean-up operation on its front page, with the newspaper’s leading article reporting that three men have been charged with being involved in organised crime following a major police investigation.

The newspaper also reports on Joseph Muscat’s arguments for seeking the recusal of a magistrate leading a probe into the hospitals inquiry.

The Malta Independent reports that the Marsa flyover impacted by the oil spill will remain closed until late on Saturday as workers resurface it.

The newspaper also gives prominence to the arraignment of the three men on organised crime charges, writing that a court remanded them in custody.

L-Orizzont reports on an event led by Prime Minister Robert Abela on Friday during which he said Malta would need to leverage innovation to continue to grow its economy strongly. The newspaper also gives prominence to an eight-year sentence given to a man who raped two senior citizens on a nighttime street in Ħamrun.

In-Nazzjon reports on a Nationalist Party pledge to provide better healthcare services. It also highlights a national protest being held on Saturday highlighting problems caused by over-development.