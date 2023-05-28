The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta says Joseph Muscat was handed a lucrative €11,800 monthly consultancy contract by a casino tycoon, less than a year after he oversaw a “disgraceful” government deal involving the Dragonara Casino.

In another story, the newspaper reports about the environmental protest on Saturday which saw thousands of people in Valletta appeal for an end to development greed.

The Malta Independent on Sunday leads with a story on the seven times Joseph Muscat’s legacy caught up with Prime Minister Robert Abela.

Malta Today leads with its own survey that shows that Prime Minister Robert Abela is just scraping through.

Illum says that both the Nationalist and Labour parties have not declared the names of all their donors.

It-Torċa says there are plans for the setting up of a Chinese research centre in Malta.

Il-Mument says it is uncovering Prime Minister Robert Abela’s strategy.

Kullħadd leads with a story on the finances of the Nationalist Party.