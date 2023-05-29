The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads its front page with news that the ship at the centre of a case involving three young men facing highly-contested terrorism charges is at the centre of a massive cocaine bust and ‘flag-hopping’ in developments that the defence lawyer said should completely exo­nerate his clients.

Separately, the newspaper reports that Electrogas has turned its first multi-million profit since it first started supplying gas and electricity to Enemalta.

The Malta Independent meanwhile leads with comments by former prime minister Joseph Muscat who told the NAO that Konrad Mizzi led talks about shifting the hospitals' concession to Steward as he was "an able project manager".

In-Nazzjon refers to comments by PN party leader Bernard Grech, who on Sunday told party supporters that quality of life was at the heart of the Nationalist Party's politics.