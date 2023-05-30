The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta speaks to a man and a woman who were hit by pieces of burning fireworks in Gozo on Saturday and said they might have been killed had they been standing in a different position.

In another story, the newspaper says the Housing Authority has no pending applications or requests from squatters who have occupied Fort Binġemma for years, despite claims to the contrary from Lands Minister Silvio Schembri.

The Malta Independent speaks to Parliamentary Secretary Rebecca Buttigieg who says that the possibility of menstrual leave depends on discussions with stakeholders.

L-Orizzont leads with Prime Minister Robert Abela’s speech at the official opening of the Small Nations Games.

In-Nazzjon leads with a fight between the Mosta mayor and a resident.