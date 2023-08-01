The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers.

Times of Malta reports how a survey by the Malta Employers' Association found heavy reliance by businesses on foreign workers. It also reports that a final decision, by an appeals court, in the hospitals deal case, is expected on October 23.

The Malta Independent also focuses on the survey by the Malta Employers' Association, saying wage increases are not being matched by productivity gains and businesses face a wage/price spiral.

l-orizzont says the GWU is involved in a Polish trade union project about workers' involvement in the transition to a more ecological economy. It also reports that Wasteserv received three final bids for the waste-to-energy plant in Maghtab.

In-Nazzjon gives prominence to a statement by Carmen Ciantar saying she is returning to her post as CEO of the Foundation for Medical Services after suspending herself amid claims, which she denied, that she received a bribe by a company close to Vitals Healthcare. The newspaper says the case further exposes divisions in the Labour Party and the prime minister had to submit to the will of Health Minister Chris Fearne.