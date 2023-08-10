The following are the main stories in Thursday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with a report about the compilation of evidence in the Jean Paul Sofia case. It says the developer told the police that he and Sofia were “like brothers”.

In another story, the newspaper recounts the story of a Bangladeshi man who was fired from his job while with his sick mother abroad and was now unable to return to Malta.

The Malta Independent says the Nationalist Party has called for action on what it described as the national waste crisis.

L-Orizzont speaks to the unit leader of a group of Maltese scouts in South Korea who had to be evacuated because of a typhoon.

In-Nazzjon leads with a message from Opposition leader Bernard Grech that the Nationalist Party is the only party that is offering the country a future.