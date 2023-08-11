The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

All newspapers report comments by Jean Paul Sofia's mother Isabelle in court, as she took the witness stand at the public inquiry into his death on Thursday.

Times of Malta reports she demanded answers from a system that had taken away "the centre of my life".

Separately the newspaper reports that former National Book Council chairman Mark Camilleri is claiming that publishing the WhatsApp chats between former Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar and Yorgen Fenech was a matter of public interest, insisting that he breached no court ban since his source was not the court file.

The Malta Independent also reports on plans for a four-storey hotel overlooking the St Helena Basilica in Birkirkara.

In-Nazzjon meanwhile reports that the PN's chosen team for the Independence Day celebrations is 'A Better Life in Our Country' Ħajja aħjar f’pajjiżna.

L-orizzont carries a frontpage article of Prime Minister Robert Abela during a visit to Ħondoq ir-Rummien, where he said planning laws are to be amended in the coming weeks to ensure the site is not be developed.