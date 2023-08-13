The following are the stories making the front pages in Malta's Sunday newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports that nurses’ union boss Paul Pace is to face a Public Service Commission disciplinary board after a fact-finding exercise concluded that he misappropriated public funds by requesting payment for work allegedly not carried out, even while he was abroad.

The newspaper also reports that University of Malta researchers have discovered a potential cause of the persistent, and often debilitating, symptoms experienced by long-COVID patients.

The Malta Independent on Sunday quotes survey results showing that the majority are not happy with the rapid rise of the population, salaries, traffic and the power grid situation, but they are happy with the health service. In another story, the newspaper quotes the widow of well-known doctor Mario Rizzo Naudi saying the conclusions of a magisterial inquiry into his death raise more questions.

MaltaToday says inflation is eroding salaries, forcing more people to seek part-time work. It also says there is official silence into investigations into how minister Anton Refalo came to possess a historic stone marker in his garden.

It-Torċa and KullĦadd say that the agreement reached between the government and the MUMN at the weekend sees nurses with the highest salary and best working conditions ever. The agreement was hailed by the prime minister in comments on Saturday.

It-Torċa also reports there is strong interest in Europride, which Malta will host next month.

Il-Mument focuses on divisions in the Labour Party, saying the prime minister is being increasingly faced by obstructions following mistaken decisions by Castille. It also reports on police stations which are being kept closed.