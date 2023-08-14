The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports that over 2,000 cases of domestic violence are pending before the law courts. It also reports that the feast of Sta Marija is expected to make up for a slow start to Gozo tourism.

The Malta Independent says Gzira residents are to stage a protest over long delays in road works. It also says that according to a survey, 63% of Maltese planned a holiday abroad this summer.

l-orizzont says a telephone advisory service receives a call a day for information about abortion, underlining the need for support services for women in difficulty.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Bernard Grech saying the party is determined to offer the people a better quality of life. It also reports that two Italian men and another from Albania were arrested as the police seized a large haul of cocaine.