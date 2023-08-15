The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta reports that Gozitan construction magnate Joseph Portelli has requested a permit to add an extra floor to the hotel he is building in Paceville and to make several alterations to the Mercury Towers project. It also reports how PN leader Bernard Grech was turned away from the PN's own club on Sunday and a man was injured in an ensuing scuffle.

The Malta Independent says police investigations into the death of well-known doctor Mario Rizzo Naudi are set to continue. His wife has raised various questions about the circumstances of the death. The newspaper also reports that 32 turtles hatched at Ramla Bay in Gozo.

In-Nazzjon gives prominence to a protest held by Gzira residents over long delays in road works.

l-orizzont reports that an appeals court has confirmed a lower court judgement acquitting a woman of having defrauded Malta Public Transport of €17,000. It also reports that an elderly woman drowned in St Paul's Bay on Monday morning.