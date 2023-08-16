The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta reports that four police officers have been suspended as part of investigations into a case revealed last year where the odometres of imported Japanese cars were tampered with to reduce mileage.

It also reports that architect Martin De Bono, a former top government adviser, has warned that new licensing regulations could allow incompetent contractors to gain a licence.

The Malta Independent says the Manikata skyline is threatened by an application which could see apartments built near the church.

l-orizzont says no one was injured when a minibus caught fire on the Mellieha bypass on Tuesday. The newspaper also reports on Sunday's case where a scuffle broke out after PN leader Bernard Grech was not allowed to enter Hamrun PN club.

In-Nazzjon highlights celebrations to mark the feast of Sta Marija. It also says the police are to continue investigations into the death of well-known doctor Mario Rizzo Naudi. It also highlights the case of an elderly person who after years in pain waiting for an operation, had the procedure postponed on the day it was due.