The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta reports how, according to independent election candidate Arnold Cassola, a Palestinian had his long-time residence permit revoked after he revealed abuse at Transport Malta, where he worked.

The newspaper also speaks to various sanitation experts about a growing rats problem, which they blame mostly on problematic garbage collection times.

The Malta Independent says the hunters' federation suspects that arson caused four simultaneous fires at L-Aħrax woodland. It also says a company linked to developer Joseph Portelli wants to build 43 apartments on vacant land in Mqabba.

In-Nazzjon reports that pedestrians are being injured because of disorder and lack of safety measures at Mosta square, where works are underway.

L-orizzont says about 290,000 passengers were carried on the Gozo ferries in the first two weeks of this month. It also reports that a couple who were married for just 44 days have had their request for divorce upheld.