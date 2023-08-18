The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta leads with news that the chairman of the Occupational Health and Safety Authority, David Xuereb, told a public inquiry investigating the death of Jean-Paul Sofia that "cowboy" contractors should be "named and shamed".

Separately, the newspaper reports that gaming consultant Iosif Galea has been extradited from Germany and appeared in court on Thursday charged with financial crime and misuse of electronic equipment.

The Malta Independent and In-Nazzjon also report on Xuereb's comments in court.

Separately, The Malta Independent reports the Standards Commissioner ruled that taking his official car on a family holiday was not good practice by Junior Minister Chris Bonett.

Meanwhile, In-Nazzjon reports that a third of the Maltese decided not to go on holiday this year.

L-orizzont leads with news that further cannabis association licenses will be issued in the coming weeks.

It also reports on a record day for the Malta International Airport, which on Thursday saw 32,000 passengers travel through.