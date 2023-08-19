These are the leading stories making front-page headlines in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with news that a waterpolo club official who is close to Sports Minister Clifton Grima threatened an anti-doping official who wanted to test two of the club’s players.

The newspaper also highlights testimony at the Sofia public inquiry, in which BCA officials told the inquiry that the authority had no oversight of the Corradino site that collapsed.

The Malta Independent leads with the Sofia inquiry testimony, with its headline “BCA was not responsible for site where Jean Paul Sofia was killed, inquiry told”.

The newspaper also writes that NGOs are unhappy with the shabby state of Comino.

L-Orizzont writes that PN leader Bernard Grech has yet to speak about an incident in Ħamrun that saw him prevented from entering the club’s own club.

The newspaper also highlights news that a call for tender to develop the Msida Creek project has been issued. The newspaper emphasises that “60% of the project will be dedicated to open spaces”.

In-Nazzjon leads with the Sofia inquiry hearing, writing that the BCA’s former CEO said he quit due to disagreements with minister Stefran Zrinzo Azzopardi.

The newspaper also reports on inflation statistics, writing that cost of living rises in Malta are worse than in other eurozone countries.