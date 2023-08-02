The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta reports that a network of scammers is gaining access to personal Facebook accounts and creating deepfake videos of them singing the praises of their scammers, in a dangerous new con that is spreading like wildfire.

The Malta Independent reports that an appeals court has quashed an attempt by developers to overturn the project's refusal by the Planning Review Tribunal.

In-Nazzjon says the government had to cave in to pressure from the PN for meetings of the Public Accounts Committee to continue over the summer. The Speaker on Monday said there was nothing to stop the PAC from meeting while the House was in recess, as long as there was a quorum. It also reports that the PN has filed a judicial protest against PBS and the Broadcasting Authority after what happened outside parliament in the wake of the Sofia motion vote went unreported.