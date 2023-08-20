The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta says that according to official figures, Maltese taxpayers will be paying €46.7 million to the film company producing the Gladiator sequel film.

In another story, the newspaper says the widower of Miriam Pace was among staff members forced to evacuate their offices at the Building and Construction Authority after chunks of debris fell off the ceiling.

The Malta Independent on Sunday leads with a story on a hardworking Asian woman who triumphs in Malta after surviving abuse and exploitation.

Malta Today speaks about the rubbish crisis.

Illum reports an increase in COVID-19 cases and case that some of swine flu have also been found.

It-Torċa says that Malta has the cheapest fuel prices in Europe.

Il-Mument quotes Opposition leader Bernard Grech saying that the Maltese and Gozitans deserve better.

Kullħadd says Ħondoq has been threatened since 2002.