The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says official figures reveal Malta green-lighted €143 million in taxpayers’ money to 54 films and television series in the past five years.

In another story, the newspaper says two directors of the now-shuttered Leisure Clothing lost a bid to be released from jail pending a court judgement on their claim of a breach of their fundamental human rights.

The Malta Independent says that works at Pembroke Junction are to run until the first quarter of 2024 and are budgeted to cost €4 million.

L-Orizzont speaks to the president of the Local Councils Association who insists on the importance of enforcement in waste collection.

In-Nazzjon quotes the Nationalist Party saying the Prime Minister should take measures to mitigate the burden of the cost of living.