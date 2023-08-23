The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta reports about a court application in which a Transport Malta whistleblower who exposed a suspected driving licence racket claims he also has evidence of widespread voter fraud dating back to 2014.

In another story, the newspaper said Jomic Calleja Maatouk, a man convicted of importing explosives and trying to buy lethal poisons over the darkweb is missing.

The Malta Independent, Malta Today and In-Nazzjon also lead with the whistleblower's court application.

The Malta Independent says that according to the claims, dead people's identities were used to vote for Labour, Malta Today that the former PL activisit has come forward to tell a Maltese court all he knows, and In-Nazzjon that the whistleblower had been warned he would end up murdered.

L-Orizzont quotes the head of the Occupational Health and Safety Authority saying that statistics on occupational accidents should be based on a long period of time.