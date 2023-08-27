The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports that weather conditions are the main driver in Malta’s air pollution with meteorology playing a key part in determining the quality of the air we breathe, according to experts. It also reports that a rat “invasion” is wreaking havoc in the countryside across the island leaving farmers in despair.

The Malta Independent on Sunday quotes the president of the doctors' union telling the government to spend €40 million on the health service, not on films. It also quotes the mayor of Swieqi saying the government reduced autonomy for local councils to erode their popularity.

MaltaToday says families are spending less at supermarkets as inflation bites.

It-Torċa focuses on the plight of third-country nationals brought to Malta on the promise of jobs, only to find there is nothing for them. It also says a faction within the PN is prepared to launch an attack on the celebrations of equality in the forthcoming Europride events. The newspaper also reports on progress in the permitting procedure for a new power cable between Sicily and Malta.

Illum leads with remarks by the president of the Malta Employers Association that the education system is not producing enough quality workers. It also says food prices are set to rise further in the coming months.

KullĦadd says Nationalist MP Graziella Galea has fallen silent about a planning application outside the development zone, bearing the signature of her father, an architect. The newspaper also focuses on economy reports showing Malta's GDP is growing well above the EU average, and the financial deficit is being reduced.