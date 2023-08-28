The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads with news that traffic wardens and transport officials are to start using speed guns as part of ongoing efforts to improve road safety.

It also reports that the Ta’ Qali Crafts Village has been dubbed a “ghost town” by the tourists it is meant to attract, while the head of the body tasked with overseeing its regeneration has admitted the project has become “a big mess”.

The Malta Independent publishes comments by the Swieqi mayor who is calling for heavy fines to solve the "national waste crisis".

It also prints comments by PN leader Bernard Grech who on Sunday told party followers allegations about election fraud should be investigated.

In-Nazzjon similarly reports on Grech's appeal, while in a separate article, it reports that journalists currently benefit from the lowest protection.

L-orizzont meanwhile publishes comments by Prime Minister Robert Abela who on Sunday told PL supporters that the government will continue supporting Maltese traditions.

It also records a Sliema sea fatality.