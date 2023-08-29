The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta reports that a ‘mountain’ of mattresses has piled up at WasteServ, despite a €20 million plant that was opened two months ago to recycle them, and there are fears of a fire hazard.

It also reports that more than one person a day considered dying by suicide in 2022 and this year, and reached out to the Richmond Foundation either by phone or chat.

In a third story, Times of Malta reports how the bishop of Gozo has called out people who get paid for no-show jobs, saying they are deceiving their fellow citizens and imparting rotten values to their children.

The Malta Independent says public support is growing for a widow seeking justice after a bungled charge sheet, saw the accused of causing a fatal traffic accident acquitted. It also reports a statement by NGO Repubblika saying the government is failing in its fundamental duty to ensure national security.

l-orizzont says two men and a woman suspected to have carried out an assault and robbery on a Zurrieq jeweller last week were found and arrested in an abandoned building in Sliema.

In-Nazzjon says leaked Cabinet documents show that the government had planned a construction sector reform well before the death of Jean Paul Sofia died in a building collapse last December, but 'slept on it'. The prime minister has been silent about the documents leak,