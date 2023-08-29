The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta reports that a ‘mountain’ of mattresses has piled up at WasteServ, despite a €20 million plant that was opened two months ago to recycle them, and there are fears of a fire hazard.

It also reports that more than one person a day considered dying by suicide in 2022 and this year, and reached out to the Richmond Foundation either by phone or chat.

In a third story, Times of Malta reports how the bishop of Gozo has called out people who get paid for no-show jobs, saying they are deceiving their fellow citizens and imparting rotten values to their children.

The Malta Independent says public support is growing for a widow seeking justice after a bungled charge sheet, saw the accused of causing a fatal traffic accident acquitted. It also reports a statement by NGO Repubblika saying the government is failing in its fundamental duty to ensure national security. 

l-orizzont says two men and a woman suspected to have carried out an assault and robbery on a Zurrieq jeweller last week were found and arrested in an abandoned building in Sliema.

In-Nazzjon says leaked Cabinet documents show that the government had planned a construction sector reform well before the death of Jean Paul Sofia died in a building collapse last December, but 'slept on it'. The prime minister has been silent about the documents leak,

 

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.