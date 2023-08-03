The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta and l-orizzont lead with the announcement of the terms of reference for the independent public inquiry into the death of Jean Paul Sofia.

Times of Malta also reports that a woman was forced to film a hostage-style video as part of a blackmail scam.

The Malta Independent says the Planning Authority will decide today on a planning application for a hotel and more apartments in Smart City. It also reports that 7.2 million passengers are projected to use Malta Airport this year.

l-orizzont in its second story said Malta airport saw record passenger traffic in the first half of this year.

In-Nazzjon says the Chamber of Commerce is in favour of the liberalisation of electricity distribution, seeing it as advantageous also for consumers. The newspaper also says that infrastructural works at Mosta Square will not be ready in time for the feast.