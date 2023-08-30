The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta reports that a woman who is among three accused of assaulting and robbing a Zurrieq jeweller, attempted to assault a co-accused during their arraignment on Tuesday. The newspaper also reports former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat telling the Public Accounts Committee that the Caruana Galizia inquiry was factually incorrect in its remarks regarding the Elecrogas power station.

MaltaToday reports on the arraignment of the woman and two men over the Zurrieq jewellery hold-up. It also reports that Maltapost is steeply raising postage rates for magazines, newspapers.

The Malta Independent leads with Muscat's remarks about the Caruana Gaizia inquiry. It also reports that the Cabinet has approved a 10-year regional strategy for Gozo.

In-Nazzjon highlights a PN press conference where, the party said with reference to subsidies for filmmakers, that it backed support for those who deserved it, but it must be transparent. The newspaper also says the Labour government wants people to freeze their organic waste to avoid odours.

l-orizzont leads with the Zurrieq hold-up arraignment and the strategy for Gozo.