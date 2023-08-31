The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta leads with an announcement by Europol that Jomic Calleja, convicted in Malta for importing explosives and poison, is on its most wanted list after going missing. The newspaper also reports that Marsaxlokk local council had wanted to honour former parish priest Fr Luke Seguna but was prevented because he is facing criminal charges.

The Malta Independent also leads with the Jomic Calleja story. Separately, it reports comments by the prime minister that his government is seeking economic growth based on quality.

L-orizzont leads with the prime minister's comments on the economy, It also gives prominence to plans to turn a car park earmarked for the American University of Malta in Cospicua into a garden.

In-Nazzjon reports that the environment minister, Miriam Dalli is refusing a request by the prime minister to sack the CEO of Enemalta following the July spate of power cuts. It also reports that PN leader Bernard Grech called for more efficient waste collection rather than people being told to freeze their organic waste.