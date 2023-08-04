The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta leads with news that, according to findings by the Standards Commissioner, former minister Michael Farrugia breached ethical standards by giving the wrong information to the newspaper about the way Mrieħel was included as a high-rise building zone.

Separately Times of Malta reports that a 20-year-old man was remanded in custody on Thursday after pleading not guilty to raping his step-siblings and sexually abusing his biological sister over the past seven years.

The Malta Independent and In-Nazzjon also report on the standards commissioner's findings.

Additionally, The Malta Independent reports that according to a Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association study, 2023 tourist arrivals promise to be better than the 2019 record.

In-Nazzjon meanwhile reports on a letter that the Finance Minister sent to the Speaker of the House, clarifying that Air Malta chairman and CEO David Curmi receives a director’s fee of €10,000 every year apart.

L-orizzont leads its front with an image representing climate change and a headline that reads "six different presidents warn about the climate change crisis in the Mediterranean".