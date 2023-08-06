The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports that the widow of a doctor who allegedly died after falling off a bed in hospital, where he was recovering following a previous fall at home, wants the attorney general to give her a copy of the magisterial inquiry’s conclusions because she wants answers.

The Malta Independent on Sunday similarly reports on Rizzo Naudi's request for answers.

Separately, the newspaper refers to comments by Energy Minister Miriam Dalli that the power cuts showed the investment in the energy network was not enough.

MaltaToday leads its front with news that the company responsible for the Corradino construction site where Jean Paul Sofia died had carried out structural and repair works on government housing buildings between 2014 and 2021.

The newspaper also warns that online bullying is the most predominant issue encountered by Maltese children online.

Illum publishes concern by the Marsa Mayor over illicit drug consumption in the locality.

Il-Mument leads with a photo of the Prime Minister, claiming the situation of the PL under Robert Abela is the worst it has been in years.

It separately reports on alleged bullying at the Tax Department.