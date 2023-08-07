The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports that a judge has lambasted the authorities over several instances of mismanagement in court stemming from a serious shortage of staff, which he said was having a drastic effect on the administration of justice.

Separately, the newspaper reports that the immediate family of a man who died in police custody in 2020 have taken legal action against the State, claiming it was responsible for his death.

The Malta Independent leads with comments by Energy Minister Miriam Dalli that the government is looking into the feasibility of a renewable energy interconnector between Malta and Libya.

In a separate piece, the newspaper refers to comments by the Gozo Tourism Association on how, while development is necessary, it needs to be done responsibly.

In-Nazzjon meanwhile refers to a series of proposals by the PN that would lead to a better standard of living.

It also reports on a call by ex-PL deputy leader Joe Brincat on prime minister Robert Abela to put himself to a confidence vote among party members.

L-orizzont leads with Pope Francis' message of love on World Youth Day.

It separately refers to comments by Abela who on Sunday pledged protection of Ħondoq ir-Rummien.