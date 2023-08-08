The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta reports that the island has experienced the highest number of inbound flight delays in the EU so far this year, according to data from international air traffic management organisation Eurocontrol.

Separately, it reports that 75 Maltese scouts, many of whom are children, will be leaving campsites in South Korea as the region braces itself for a looming and potentially deadly typhoon.

The Malta Independent leads with comments by the AG that they are giving attention to Doriette Rizzo's Naudi's request to view the magisterial inquiry into her husband Mario's death.

The newspaper also reports that former Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi breached ethical standards when he failed to submit his tax returns on time, but his personal circumstances were an extenuating factor.

In-Nazzjon meanwhile reports on how Mr Justice Ian Spiteri Bailey lambasted the authorities over several instances of mismanagement in court stemming from a serious shortage of staff, which he said was having a drastic effect on the administration of justice.

It also reports on PN's criticism of the process which sees cancer patients needing chemotherapy having to apply to the Community Chest Fund for help.