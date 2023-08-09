The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta reports that a contractor responsible for a building collapse that killed two women in 2004 has been sent back to prison, months after he was temporarily released from jail.

It separately reports that a widow who was refused a copy of the magisterial inquiry into her husband’s death has been told she will be given access to it, two days after sharing her story with the media.

The Malta Independent also reports on the court decision about the contractor responsible for the collapse.

The newspaper meanwhile leads its front page with news that the Archdiocese of Malta registered a loss of €8.8 million last year, in a significant reversal of the positive financial results posted the prior year.

MaltaToday reports on a meeting by parliament's Public Accounts Committee, in which the finance ministry's former top civil servant recalled having reservations about guaranteeing the Electrogas project using taxpayer millions and said he has no regrets about "going overboard" in ensuring safeguards concerning it.

The newspaper also reports that three large underwater volcanoes and a 100-metre shipwreck have been discovered off Sicily’s southwest coast by a team of researchers that included scientists from the University of Malta.

In-Nazzjon reports on a meeting between PN leader Bernard Grech and the Forum għal Għawdex, and, separately, the arraignment of two men who on Sunday injured each other and damaged a parked car in Qawra.

L-orizzont also reports on the church's finances for 2022, noting an increase in donation collection during mass, and doubling of support to vulnerable people.

The newspaper also reports on a collective agreement signed by the General Workers' Union and the Malta Gaming Authority.