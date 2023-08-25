The following are the main stories in Friday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says the authorities were on Thursday in the process of issuing a European Arrest Warrant for a man convicted of importing explosives, after he went missing with his wife and is believed to be in Serbia.

In another story, the newpaper says a waterpolo official has been barred from aquatic sports activities for two years, after threatening an anti-doping official he would report him to the sports minister and have his boss transferred.

The Malta Independent speaks to the Malta Motorsports Federation president who says that detailed plans to expand on the masterplan for a motorsports racetrack are in the pipeline.

L-Orizzont says people in Birkirkara were wondering why the PN club in their locality was closed during the best period of the year.

In-Nazzjon says the Nationalist Party has called for an investigation into the millions of euros given to producers as part of a 40% cashback scheme for filming in Malta.