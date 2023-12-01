The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta leads with news that Foreign Minister Ian Borg has called on the member states of OSCE to revitalise the organisation as Malta prepared for formal confirmation of its appointment as its next chair.

It separately reports that claims of unfair price hikes on the local market must be investigated locally, the European Commission said in response to calls for an EU investigation into the matter.

The Malta Independent meanwhile publishes a condemnation by Amnesty International which on Thursday described the Attorney General's decision to issue terrorism charges against three young men involved in the El Hiblu 3 ship saga as a "travesty of justice".

In-Nazzjon meanwhile publishes claims by PN that the Maltese were feeling unsafe in their own country.

L-orizzont also reports on Malta's appointment as OSCE chair while it separately publishes an appeal for help by a family whose house burnt down this week.