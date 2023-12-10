The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta says political parties are struggling to recruit candidates for the upcoming local elections, with many youngsters showing utter disinterest in taking on the job.

In another story, the newspaper says Paul Pace, the nurses’ union boss is facing two separate investigations over his earnings as the amounts of money paid to him in overtime and on-call allowances have triggered suspicions over the hours claimed.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says the government is seeking feedback on the potential and viability of an underground car park in Sliema.

Malta Today leads with its own survey which shows that Labour has strengthened the lead over the Nationalist Party in spite of a record number of abstentions.

Kullħadd says this has been a year of positive economic reports for Malta.