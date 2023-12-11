The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads with comments by Ambassador Nathaniel Imperial who told the newspaper the Philippines was pushing for a labour agreement with Malta that would help prevent immigration scams and the abuse of its workers.

The newspaper separately publishes comments by the head of the insurers’ association Adrian Galea who believes road signage in Malta must be improved if a new EU law intended to boost road safety is to be effective.

The Malta Independent leads with complaints by Mellieħa residents about tables and chairs that a db restaurant put out in a square before applying for a permit.

The newspaper separately reports that rats have been spotted at the Ħamrun police station.

In-Nazzjon carries a photo noting that following the collection of €262,272 from supporters on Sunday, the PN this year received over €1 million in donations.

It also reports, on its front page, that Opposition leader Bernard Grech and PN MP Adrian Delia plan to go to court to reclaim the “stolen millions” from the hospitals’ deal because the government has so far failed to do so.

L-orizzont meanwhile refers to comments by Prime Minister Robert Abela who on Sunday compared his government to a captain that manages to steer the ship to port despite the storm.