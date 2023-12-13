The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says the Opposition on Tuesday took the State Advocate to court arguing he had to recover the defrauded funds in the now defunct hospitals' deal in the public interest.

This was also the lead story in The Malta Independent, Malta Today and In-Nazzjon.

In another story, Times of Malta quotes a memo leaked to the French press that says that Malta is one of seven EU countries that want to be able to spy on journalists for national security reasons.

L-Orizzont says the European Parliament has honoured Mahsa Amini and Iranian demonstrators.