The following are the main stories in Thursday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with comments from Isabelle Bonnici and John Sofia, the parents of construction victim Jean Paul Sofia, who said they had accepted the Republic Day honour bestowed to them because they viewed it as recognition by the government and the opposition to their fight for justice.

In another story, the newspaper reports President George Vella’s Republic Day speech during which he claimed that he was "prevented" from furthering his work on constitutional reform.

In-Nazzjon leads with the President’s speech quoting him saying that corruption weakens democracy.

L-Orizzont leads with the inauguration of a new day centre in Marsa.