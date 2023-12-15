The following are the main stories in Friday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with HSBC UK’s decision to shut down its Malta call centre with a loss of 200 jobs.

In another story, the newspaper reports about a Eurobarometer Survey that found that the Maltese do not feel very free to voice political views.

The Malta Independent says Israel has vowed to fight on in Gaza despite a deadly ambush and rising international pressure.

L-Orizzont says Malta has been given the European Commission RePowerEU payments.

In-Nazzjon leads with PN leader Bernard Grech’s participation in an EPP summit.

