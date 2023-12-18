The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports that a Maltese company charged nearly 200 non-EU nationals more than €100,000 before employing them, and then fired many within months. The newspaper also reports that an NGO that feeds hungry families has reported a 40% rise in food prices.

The Malta Independent leads with reports that more than 60 people drowned when a migrants' vessel capsized off Libya. It also reports how PN leader Bernard Grech on Sunday accused national institutions of refusing to act on the hospitals deal despite court rulings.

In-Nazzjon also leads with Bernard Grech's speech, saying the PN would continue to defend the country and would not be intimidated.

L-orizzont leads with comments by the widow of former Labour MP Silvio Parnis who spoke on how pleased he would have been with the Republic Day honour he received. It also says Transport Malta and other enforcement agencies will be taking extra measures over the Christmas period to ensure that the roads are safe.