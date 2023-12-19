The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta and In-Nazzjon lead with a wide-ranging report by the auditor general which found that procurement rules are 'habitually' ignored. 

Times of Malta and The Malta Independent also report how parliament on Monday approved a Bill which makes Malta the first country in the EU to allow 16-year-olds to become mayors.

In other stories, The Malta Independent reports that 10 environment NGOs condemned a public consultation exercise over the Wied Znuber ODZ as 'deceptive'.

In-Nazzjon says bad weather will persist for most of the week, but will ease for Christmas. 

l-orizzont says parliament yesterday approved the 2024 budget.

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.