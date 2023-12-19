The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta and In-Nazzjon lead with a wide-ranging report by the auditor general which found that procurement rules are 'habitually' ignored.

Times of Malta and The Malta Independent also report how parliament on Monday approved a Bill which makes Malta the first country in the EU to allow 16-year-olds to become mayors.

In other stories, The Malta Independent reports that 10 environment NGOs condemned a public consultation exercise over the Wied Znuber ODZ as 'deceptive'.

In-Nazzjon says bad weather will persist for most of the week, but will ease for Christmas.

l-orizzont says parliament yesterday approved the 2024 budget.