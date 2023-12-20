The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta leads with complaints by businesses about the slow pace of work on Msida seafront's road. It also reports on the latest data showing inflation in Malta Is well above the Eurozone average. In another story the newspaper runs a fact-check on the claim that €400m were “stolen” through the fraudulent hospitals deal, excluding salaries.

The Malta Independent reports how the Pope has approved blessings for same sex couples, that must not resemble marriages. It also reports that an education strategy document has been issued for consultation.

MaltaToday says the education strategy document proposes the setting up of a trades institute.

In-Nazzjon says the government is being stubborn and has not presented fresh proposals in pay talks with teachers. It also reports how Maltese families have continued to be burden with a high cost of living.

L-orizzont's main story is about the need for the elderly to be active in their communities, It also reports that a public consultation document on a management plan for Valletta is due to be issued Wednesday.