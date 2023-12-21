The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta and The Malta Independent lead with the agreement reached between the EU's institutions for a reform of asylum laws and the handling of migration.

Times of Malta also reports complaints by bowlers over the temporary closure of the Eden Superbowl.

The Malta Independent says a Malta-flagged ship hijacked last week has been moved closer to Somalia.

In-Nazzjon leads with the opposition leader's meetings with the President and the Archbishop to exchange season's greetings. It also reports that the European Commission has rapped the government for not doing enough on climate change.

l-orizzont also highlights an exchange of greetings, this time involving the GWU, whose officials called on President George Vella and Prime Minister Robert Abela. The newspaper also takes a look at the education strategy document launched two days ago.