The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta leads with news that a man cleared in a trial 11 months ago over his alleged involvement in the 2005 murder of Sion Grech, is claiming his fundamental rights were breached after he spent 10 years in preventive custody simply because he lacked the means to pay for his bail.

The newspaper also reports that a set of proposed minimum working conditions has been sent to film crews by the Film Commissioner, sparking anger from local producers who say they were not consulted about them and could impact their budgets.

The Malta Independent and In-Nazzjon report that the court is set to decide on the publication of mobile phone data belonging to Daphne Caruana Galizia to protect the murdered journalist's sources.

The Malta Independent also reports that ERA has approved an environmental impact assessment for a new organic waste treatment plant.

L-orizzont publishes an interview with Jason Micallef who told the newspaper that the Valletta Cultural Agency is set to organise more frequent events in 2024.