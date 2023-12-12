The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says Motorists have reported drastic increases in their car insurance premiums, with some seeing up to 40% increase in costs in just one year.

In another story, the newspaper says Malta is among four countries demanding EU travel bans and asset freezes on violent Israeli settlers in the West Bank.

The Malta Independent quotes an FSWS report which says that cases involving foreigners are increasing, with homelessness being the primary problem.

L-Orizzont leads with Malta being among four countries demanding immediate action for the violence in Gaza to end.

In-Nazzjon says that more divisions within the Labour Party are coming to light.