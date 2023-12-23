These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta reports that restaurants are worried about their Christmas revenue, as diners are spending less on average than they did in previous years.

The newspaper also reports on Wasteserv figures that show that mixed waste dropped by 40,000 tonnes this year, after new, higher gate fees were introduced.

The Malta Independent leads with complaints by the Sliema Residents Association that the town’s local council has refused to meet with them for months.

The newspaper also gives prominence to a case filed by a man acquitted of murder after spending 10 years in preventative custody.

In-Nazzjon leads with a UN Security Council vote calling for safe passage of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

L-Orizzont gives prominence to a visit PN leader Bernard Grech paid to its newsroom on Friday. The newspaper also reports that Czechia has called a day of mourning following a mass shooting at a university campus.