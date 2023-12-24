The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta says households that experienced power cuts of at least six hours in July have been compensated almost €3 million.

In another story, the newspaper says Malta’s competition and consumer rights watchdog will investigate Malta Dairy Products after it hiked the milk price.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says the publication of the EU’s anti-slapp directive is expected by April. Member states will then have to transpose it into their laws.

Malta Today leads with a review of 2023 describing the year as one of discontent.

Illum leads with a review on climate change.

It-Torċa leads with a story on the need to analyse and discuss a right for paid leave to victims of domestic violence.