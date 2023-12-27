The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta leads with news that the introduction of a skills card for foreigners seeking jobs in the tourism industry has been postponed from January until the end of March.

The newspaper also reports, on its frontpage, that a three-year-old boy is fighting for his life after falling off cliffs in Mellieħa on Monday night.

The Malta Independent similarly reports about the three-year-old rescued from the cliffside, while in its lead article, the newspaper reports that a hotel is being proposed on fields next to Marsa's Aldo Moro Road.

In-Nazzjon publishes comments by one of hundreds of people who on Christmas Day attended Caritas' lunch at the Curia, and who said that loneliness is worse than poverty.

L-orizzont refers to comments by the Civil Protection Department director Peter Paul Coleiro, who said that some three families a week report a fire at home.

The newspaper also reports that 10 children were born on Christmas Day. 

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.