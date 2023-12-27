The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta leads with news that the introduction of a skills card for foreigners seeking jobs in the tourism industry has been postponed from January until the end of March.

The newspaper also reports, on its frontpage, that a three-year-old boy is fighting for his life after falling off cliffs in Mellieħa on Monday night.

The Malta Independent similarly reports about the three-year-old rescued from the cliffside, while in its lead article, the newspaper reports that a hotel is being proposed on fields next to Marsa's Aldo Moro Road.

In-Nazzjon publishes comments by one of hundreds of people who on Christmas Day attended Caritas' lunch at the Curia, and who said that loneliness is worse than poverty.

L-orizzont refers to comments by the Civil Protection Department director Peter Paul Coleiro, who said that some three families a week report a fire at home.

The newspaper also reports that 10 children were born on Christmas Day.