The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta leads with news of an audit that has found Mount Carmel Hospital staff carried out work for “third parties” during their regular working hours at the mental health facility.

It also reports that amputees have slammed the government’s lack of consultation with them over a handover from the current prosthetist at Karin Grech Hospital, contracted by Steward Health Care, to a “temporary” clinician.

The Malta Independent meanwhile leads with news that Enemalta has handed out €2 million in direct orders to road contractors for unspecified trenching works.

It separately reports that a total of €5.27 million was donated to L-Istrina.

In-Nazzjon claims that pregnant women are being sent home because of bed shortage at Mater Dei.

It also reports that an increasing number of medicines are out of stock.

L-orizzont marks 46 years from the murder of Karin Grech on its frontpage, while it also reports on efforts to launch a national strategy against human trafficking.